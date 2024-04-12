Susely Morfa González is Distinguished as Adopted Daughter of Matanzas (+photos).

The Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Matanzas granted the distinction of Adoptive Daughter of the city to Susely Morfa Gonzalez, who was released as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province last March 30th.

The recognition is received by the Cienfuegos native, after demonstrating a relevant trajectory and work, which complies with agreement no. 164 adopted in the eighth section of the 18th term of office.

With years of dedication and hard work, she overcame difficult battles in the province, such as the tragedy at the Supertanker Base, the emergency landing of the Canadian flight at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport and the confrontation with the events of July 11th.

Likewise, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Party in the territory, received a special recognition on behalf of the people of Matanzas, from the hands of the first secretary of the Municipal Committee, Antonio Víctor González Imbert and Mayor Anselmo Díaz Muñiz.

The gala took place at the Sauto Theater, National Monument, accompanied by the performances of local ballet and dance artists and the Failde Orchestra which offered its music.

Written by Lauren Bosmenier.