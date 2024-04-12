14 de abril de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

University of Matanzas bets on a successful 2024 academic year.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Immersed in the preparation for the beginning of the second academic period, the University of Matanzas is working on several actions to ensure that this new stage will be successful.

On this subject, Radio 26 talked to DrC. Liz Pérez Martínez, first vice rector of the University of Matanzas.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

The University of Matanzas is working on several actions to ensure that this transition course to the traditional academic year is a success.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.

 

 

 

 

