Pedro Betancourt ponders the legacy of the Cuban Moncadist heroic deed.

The festivities for the National Rebellion Day continue immortalizing in Pedro Betancourt municipality the historical transcendence of the assault to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garisons with multiple activities.

Remodeling of the local polyclinic Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez.

Inauguration of the new SAF in the town’s Güira de Macuriges popular council.

The festivities for the National Rebellion Day continue immortalizing in Pedro Betancourt municipality the historical transcendence of the assault to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garisons with multiple activities for all tastes.

Precisely, the María Villar Buceta Municipal House of Culture hosted the presentation of a gala where the talent of amateur artists and the José Martí Brigade converged from the different manifestations and remembrances towards the events with which 71 years ago the Centennial Generation channeled the Antillean revolutionary project.

Cuban Heart children’s party at Pepe Roque Park in the municipal capital.

Among the proposals for children, the closing of the summer workshop of Plastic Arts, promoted jointly by the Casa de Cultura and the Enrique Pérez Triana gallery, and playful activities in the Manuelito and Camilo 2 popular councils, as well as the Cuban Heart show in the Pepe Roque Park, in the municipal capital, stood out.

Likewise, the instructors of the Néstor Ulloa House of Culture of Bolondrón, delighted the senior citizens of the community dining room of Manuelito and in the Antonio Guiteras library they held an exhibition and a talk allegorical to the date, while the 14th and 32nd districts and the Armonía community of the town had various recreational offers within their reach.

Likewise, and as part of the resuscitation work carried out in the locality, the Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez polyclinic and the office of the family doctor No. 12 were renovated and the headquarters for the Family Attention System (SAF) in Güira de Macuriges was inaugurated, to the delight of the elderly and vulnerable families of the district.

Remodeling of the family doctor’s office No. 12.

Photos: Rubén Marrero Fernández, municipal director of Labor and Social Security, and Tania Reyes Palacio, municipal culture programmer.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.