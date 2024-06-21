Pedro Betancourt’s priority is to confront the oropouche (+audio).

In view of the growing spread of the oropouche virus in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, the General Directorate of Health of this territory of Matanzas has implemented a comprehensive strategy to protect the population and reduce the number of cases in the town.

This was expressed by Yenisleidys González Prendes, head of this structure in the locality, who highlighted the cooperation between institutions and citizen participation as substantial factors to guarantee the effectiveness in the fight against this disease.

On the other Hand, epidemiologist Carlos Alberto García Morales stressed the importance of being proactive in the fight against oropouche and prioritizing preventive measures such as the elimination of mosquito breeding sites and educating the population about the disease.

Likewise, Yonel Estrada Ramírez, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, previously urged to increase the sanitation and hygiene work in the different popular councils and rural settlements, in order to undermine the advance of the aforementioned disease and enhance, together with the General Directorate of Health, the health and welfare of the people of Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.