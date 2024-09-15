17 de septiembre de 2024

Perico, venue of the provincial act for the 64th anniversary of the CDR (+audio).

Perico municipality was the only territory in the province to receive the status of Vanguardia Nacional of the CDR.

The Matanzas municipality of Perico will host the provincial ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, to be held on the 24th of this month, at 10:00 in the morning.

This municipality was the only territory in the province to receive the status of Vanguardia Nacional of the organization. In addition, it managed to maintain stability in its staff of cadres and excellent achievements in measurable tasks.

Likewise, it exhibits satisfactory results in blood donations and attention to yards and productive plots. These successes make it an integral municipality in the CDR tasks.

Written by Enrique Tirse.

 

