Direct delegates to the 22nd Congress of the CTC to be elected in Matanzas.

The six selected companies are the Experimental Station of Pastures and Forage Indio Hatuey, the installment sales store El Palacio, the provincial hospital Comandante Faustino Pérez, the Royalton Hicacos hotel, the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company (EMPAI) and the Military Construction Company No. 4.

The organic process of the 22nd Congress of the Cuba Trade workers Union (CTC) in Matanzas will live a transcendental moment with the election of the direct delegates to the final sessions of the great meeting of the labor population of the Greater Antilles.

Six collectives of the more than one hundred entities in the province will receive such high honor, as a reward for a meritorious performance in the production of goods, in the provision of services, in the fulfillment of the indicators of the union organization and also in its link with the communities and other social contributions.

«These are reference centers in a territory where, fortunately for us, other places also deserve it, but that was the quota assigned to Matanzas», Taimy Martínez Domínguez, in charge of the organization area in the CTC Provincial Committee, assured exclusively to Radio 26, Taimy Martínez Domínguez.

On the 20th, at 8:00 a.m., the first direct delegate will be elected at the Construction Military Company No.4, of the Union of Civilian Defense Workers, and a little later, at 2:00 o’clock, at the EMPAI, the collective of the Union of Construction Workers, 29 times in a row National Vanguard.

Since last January, Cuba has been developing the organic process of the 22nd Congress of the CTC, an exercise of reflection and deep, critical and proactive debate, which legitimizes the participation of affiliates and workers in the construction of consensus.

In the case of Matanzas, twelve of the thirteen municipal conferences have already taken place and for next November the Congress is expected to conclude in these premises, with the celebration of the Provincial Conference.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.