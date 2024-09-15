EIDE Luis Augusto Turcios Lima: quarry of high-level athletes.

This sport center has trained great athletes such as Javier Sotomayor, Lisandra Guerra and Osleidys Menéndez

On September 2nd, the 2024-2025 school year began in Cuba and the Luis Augusto Turcios Lima School of Sports Initiation (EIDE), in Matanzas, also opened its doors to students.

In the educational and sports facility, 23 disciplines are practiced, among which athletics, chess and basketball stand out. Roberto Ramos Reyes, deputy sports director of the EIDE Matanzas, spoke about the sports practiced in the province.

«In general our province has 32 sports and outside the school we have in Varadero the rowing school; karate here inside the city of Matanzas; the nautical base, which is where canoeing and sailing are practiced; in Peñas Altas we have the cycling academy and in Jagüey an important academy for us that has given us so many results in the sport of sport shooting and field tennis.»

The EIDE Luis Augusto Turcios Lima of Matanzas trains high-level athletes who then represent Cuba and put the name of the largest of the Antilles on high. The facility has trained great athletes such as Javier Sotomayor, Lisandra Guerra and Osleidys Menéndez.

Written by Melisa Guerra.