Physicians celebrate their Day with infant mortality below that of 2023 (+audio).

3 de diciembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

This is what the deputy director of Public Health in Matanzas province, Dr. José Hernández Hernández, told the press.

With infant mortality figures below those of the same period last year, professionals in white coats are celebrating Latin American Medicine Day on December 3.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

