Health professionals in Matanzas receive recognition.

3 de diciembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

Authorities of the Party and the Government in the province highlighted the work of the maximum representative, in functions, of the Public Health Directorate in Matanzas, Andrés Lamas Acevedo.

A representation of the health sector of Matanzas developed the central act for the Day of Latin American Medicine in which they recognized the work of the municipality of Los Arabos for the results during the current year.

As well as presented the Cofia de Oro to nurses of brilliant work trajectory.


Honored with the «Piti» Fajardo Medal the first degree were specialist in General Surgery, Dr. Gretter Robaina Rodriguez.

Dr. Mibilsys Noda Betancourt received the Guardian of the Smile award, while the Golden Esteto went to Dr. Wendy Pérez Sánchez and to Internal Medicine specialist Jaime Javier Águila Vázquez.


The highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province highlighted the work of the acting head of the Public Health Directorate in Matanzas, Andrés Lamas Acevedo.

 

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

