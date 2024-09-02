Preparations for International Agrodevelopment Convention 2024 in Varadero.

International Agrodevelopment Convention 2024 is essential for the advancement of sustainable agriculture in the country and for the implementation of practices that contribute to food and nutritional security.

Members of the Organizing Committee of the VII International Convention Agrodesarrollo 2024, to be held from October 21st to 25th at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero, are preparing forces and resources for the success of the event.

This scientific conference, organized by the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages, aims to bring together experts and representatives from different countries, as well as national and international institutions in the field of agricultural sciences.

Agrodesarrollo 2024’s main objective is to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences on sustainable development in these areas. Among the topics to be addressed during the sessions are agroecology, biodiversity and sustainable agricultural development.

In addition, discussions will include areas such as the use of bioproducts and biofertilizers, sustainable livestock farming, and energy transition in agriculture. These topics are especially relevant in the current context of climate change, where the aim is to implement agricultural practices that are resilient and sustainable.

A publication on the Matanzas scientific institution’s Facebook page states that the convention’s program will include scientific contributions, along with workshops and conferences focused on agroecology, biodiversity and sustainable agricultural development.

It will also include topics such as inclusive and equitable territorial development, municipal climate governance and sericulture and its value chain.

Food and nutrition security as well as rural entrepreneurship and agroecological tourism will also be on the Convention’s agenda, highlighting the intention to foster greater collaboration between science and the community.

The VII International Agrodevelopment Convention represents a unique opportunity for researchers, academics, and producers from Cuba and around the world to meet and discuss the latest trends in agricultural development.

This meeting is essential for the advancement of sustainable agriculture in the country and for the implementation of practices that contribute to food and nutritional security.

Written by Gabriel Torres.