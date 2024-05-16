Preparatory seminar for the 2024-2025 school year held in Matanzas (+photos).

With the presence of the Vice Minister of Education Dania López Gulbone, the National Seminar for the Preparation of the 2024-2025 school year is being held in this western province, a working meeting that takes place from May 15th to 17th at the René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical Training School in the capital city of Matanzas.

With the presence of the Vice Minister of Education Dania López Gulbone, the National Seminar for the Preparation of the 2024-2025 school year is being held in Matanzas province, a working meeting that takes place from May 15th to 17th at the René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical Training School in this capital city .

The meeting, opportune to analyze and discuss collectively the Strategic Projection of the Ministry of Education (Mined) with a view to the next school year, is attended by the main directors, officials and methodologists of the sector in Matanzas and was attended on the first day by the highest authorities of the Party and the Government of the territory.

After meeting in several working commissions during the morning, the first secretary of the Party in the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, exchanged with those present about the main challenges of teachers and professors in the complex and current context of the country.

Among the topics discussed were the importance of the constant improvement of teachers, the completion of the professional force demanded by educational institutions, and the permanent attention and communication with students.

Sabines Lorenzo emphasized essential aspects such as the role played by teachers in ideological political work and social prevention in student centers, taking into account the economic and financial siege and the media campaign that Cuba faces on a daily basis.

Other points that focused the debate and reflection were the need to incorporate disengaged young people to study and to alternatives for improvement, as well as to encourage, in an intelligent and creative way, patriotic values, knowledge of local history and traditions to face the attempts of cultural colonization through social networks and their negative impact on the new generations.

Fruitful exchanges of learning, modeling of topics, workshops and offices, prevail in this training action, which aims, among other objectives, to improve the national education system and ensure that educational institutions efficiently guide, together with families, the formative process of children, adolescents and young people.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.