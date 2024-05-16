The soul sings at the XV International Puppetry Festival of Matanzas.

The second day of the 15th Matanzas International Puppetry Festitaller increased the feelings of solidarity towards Cuba, manifested in an emotional act of twinning of FESTITIM with the Saguenay Puppet Festival in Canada.

The second day of the 15th International Puppetry Festival of Matanzas increased the feelings of solidarity towards Cuba, manifested in an emotional act of twinning of FESTITIM with the Saguenay Puppet Festival of Canada, held at the Provincial Government, with the presence of Governor Marieta Poey; Osbel Marrero, provincial director of Culture and other personalities.

The energy difficulties have not dampened the enthusiasm of the groups participating in this meeting with children, young people and the population of Yumur, which lasts until next Sunday, reflected in the quality and beautiful exhibition of human values that ennoble the soul, by the groups performing in various theaters and squares of the city and also in the municipalities.

Added to this are the analyses of the theoretical event Freddy Artiles, at the Casa de la Memoria Escénica and the workshops held at the headquarters of the local puppetry groups for both professionals and amateurs.

The inauguration of FESTITIM in the José White concert hall was also notable for its aesthetic conception, which made it possible to enjoy the show «Flores titiriteras» with singer-songwriter Enid Rosales and her group, who invited Rita del Prado and Rochy Ameneiro to the stage along with the actors of Teatro de las Estaciones.

It arrived on its first day as a celebration of tenderness, color and theatrical beauty since its inception in 1994, following the fabulous idea of master René Fernández Santana, National Theater Award «to open the doors of the island to the world» and has flourished over time in songs and texts of high spirituality and in the preservation of the genuine traditions of our peoples.

Its main director, for the past few years, actor Ruben Dario Salazar, National Theater Award and director of Teatro de las Estaciones and the National Puppet Theater, reported that in these 15 years dozens of local groups and more than 100 companies and personalities from the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa and Asia have visited the Athens of Cuba.

For the first time, the Reneé Potts Puppet Playwriting Competition Award for Women, won by actress, writer and director María Laura Germán, will be presented. The Xiomara Palacio Award will also be presented for the first time to the show that best promotes gender equality through its story.

The closing and award ceremony will take place on Sunday morning at the Salón de los Espejos del Teatro Sauto, National Monument.

Written by María Elena Bayón.