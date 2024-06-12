Prioritizing professional training for students in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The municipal Education Directorate of Pedro Betancourt municipality emphasizes the work of teachers in order to achieve a comprehensive quality education for students.

Despite the multiple challenges currently facing the educational system in the country, the Antillean government and the authorities of the sector, together with political and mass organizations, prioritize the cognitive and motivational performance of students for their subsequent professional growth.

In this regard, we talked to Lázaro Plasencia Rodríguez, head of the organization in the locality.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

The Seminar on Preparation for the 2024-2025 School Year, which recently took place at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School in Betancourt, dealt with the materialization of these issues. This was communicated to our radio station by Sarahí Triana Esnard, Deputy Director General of Education.

…ONLINE AUDIO

FOR A SKILLED AND EFFICIENT WORKFORCE.

Since its approval in 2019, Decree 364 guarantees the availability of qualified human resources in various areas of the Cuban economy and society, in order to boost the nation’s growth in those sectors.

On this necessary regulation that establishes the responsibility of agencies and entities in the training and development of the skilled workforce in the most diverse areas of knowledge, Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist of higher secondary level and school organization of Technical-Professional Education, expressed:

…ONLINE AUDIO

However, in a municipality such as Pedro Betancourt, where agriculture is clearly predominant, issues such as the demands of companies and entities and the job placement of students are some of the challenges involved in the application of this legislation. Astiazaraín and Plascencia Rodríguez commented in this regard:

…ONLINE AUDIO

CONTINUITY OF STUDIES: A PRIORITY OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM

Continuing studies is a natural extension of the vocational training and professional orientation promoted by the Ministry of Education as part of the preparation and specialization of students for the workforce.

The promotion of higher education and technical-professional training represent important ways to achieve these objectives, providing opportunities for personal and professional development to the young people of Pedro Betancourt.

This was expressed by Bárbara Yaumara Amigo Ruballo, teaching secretary of the local Dionisio Morejón Morejón Pre-University Institute.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Likewise, Rubén Marrero Fernández, who heads the Municipal Directorate of Labor and Social Security, said that this structure and the Cuban Women’s Federation play an essential role in the social reintegration of young people in this territory and the attention to families in situations of vulnerability and labor disengagement.

To this end, they implement initiatives such as job fairs, which have become key spaces to connect employers and young people in search of job opportunities, and orientation courses in different specialties and levels, so that they acquire specific skills that make them more competitive and effective in the labor environment and, consequently, contribute to the socioeconomic growth of the country.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.