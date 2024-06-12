13 de junio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Darvis and his desire to give life to the old (+audio)

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Darvis is one of those men who chose to be useful in some way and he is dedicated to repairing and giving life to shoes in disrepair.

 

There are trades in Cuba that came to solve shortages and this is the case of cobblers. Darvis is one of those men who chose to be useful in some way and he is dedicated to repairing and giving life to shoes in poor condition. He sews, glues, assembles and disassembles soles and also rehabilitates handbags, backpacks and linings of all kinds.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Illustrations of San Antonio de Cabezas.

30 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Best in the world, beach zone of Meliá Las Antillas Hotel.

39 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Call for massive blood donation this June 14th.

2 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *