Darvis and his desire to give life to the old (+audio)

There are trades in Cuba that came to solve shortages and this is the case of cobblers. Darvis is one of those men who chose to be useful in some way and he is dedicated to repairing and giving life to shoes in poor condition. He sews, glues, assembles and disassembles soles and also rehabilitates handbags, backpacks and linings of all kinds.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.