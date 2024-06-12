State entities are required to comply with Resolution 93.

Demanding that state entities comply with Resolution 93 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and ensure consumers access to and use of electronic payment channels is a priority.

Demanding that state entities comply with Resolution 93 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and ensure consumers access to and use of electronic payment channels is a priority in the province of Matanzas, according to what was revealed at the meeting on bankarization held weekly at the headquarters of the provincial government.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the territory, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, told the press that irregularities have been detected in the sector and a team is working to carry out control actions.

For example, specialists from banks, Xetid and government officials have been advising economic actors in commercial fairs for several Sundays, with the aim of increasing the use of payment channels.

Likewise, during government visits to the municipalities, the progress of bankarization and the use of Cuban payment platforms are analyzed and the population’s concerns in this regard are answered.

It was reported that there are still state entities that do not have the QR code in sight and do not offer all the payment options to the population and this is reflected in the slow growth in the use of payment gateways of some entities.

It was also explained that there are still obstacles when it comes to making these payments and the case of the collection markets that still ask for identification when users make use of the gateways was given as an example.

According to data provided by the State Directorate of Commerce, to date 83 establishments have had their commercial licenses withdrawn and 140 fines have been applied to state and non-state actors.

Resolution 93 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade reinforces the rights of consumers when they go to any of the units of the sector and local subordination, that they have all the payment options, either in cash or through payment gateways.

Written by Yumielys Moliner Isasi.