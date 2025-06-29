Athens Rock, a musical tidal wave of sounds and emotions.

It wasn’t necessary to capture it in print to realize that it draws crowds with an expressive force unique to the genre. However, El rock también se ve is a true expression of the intensity experienced in Matanzas during Atenas Rock. In the photography exhibition that served as the opening act for the 26th edition of the Rock Festival at the Pedro Esquerré gallery, Félix González Pérez brings together a selection of 26 images featuring some of his artistic work from 2022 to 2024 «with the aim of portraying the experience of Atenas Rock.

It wasn’t necessary to capture it in print to realize that it draws crowds with an expressive force unique to the genre. However, El rock también se ve is a true expression of the intensity experienced in Matanzas during Atenas Rock. In the photography exhibition that served as the opening act for the 26th edition of the Rock Festival at the Pedro Esquerré gallery, Félix González Pérez brings together a selection of 26 images featuring some of his artistic work from 2022 to 2024 «with the aim of portraying the experience of Atenas Rock.

«I wanted to convey the happiness of the audience, the interaction between the bands and the spectators, the use of microphones and instruments as a demonstration of the impressive energy shared during the concert, the moments when the audience sings along to the bands’ songs, the jumps on stage, how the sound of each instrument interacts in a common vibration and when it is solo within the band itself, the stage lighting and how it influences the atmosphere.»

In the words of curator Sol Ángel Fuentes, «with genuine talent, technical mastery of the camera, and exceptional artistic perception, the author intertwines his journalistic knowledge with the magic of photography to offer us stories that emerge from the communion between rock and life itself, with a unique vision of this musical tidal wave, capturing not only the sounds but also the emotions.»

Yadiel Durán Bencosme, president of the Hermanos Saíz Association in Matanzas and head of the organizing committee, emphasized the importance of the association’s most important event kicking off with the young artist’s first solo exhibition. «Uniting our team with other young people who have volunteered for the Atenas Rock festival is of great value.

«This is the case of Felix González, a young photographer who has been participating in the festival since 2022. Every time we received photos from Felix, we were impressed by the way he translated rock. «The concerts and the spaces, however simple, had a very unique vision. That always caught our attention and was the motivation behind deciding that this year’s exhibition would be personal and that we would commission Felix.»

The inauguration was followed by a performance by the Matanzas-based group Glens at the Patio Colonial, the headquarters of the AHS in Matanzas, and the first night of concerts featuring five bands featured visual support from the Noria Creaciones project. Written by Jessica Mesa.