8 de septiembre de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Provincial act of admission to FEEM takes place in Pedro Betancourt.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Lian Brayan Martínez Martínez abordó en las palabras centrales el notorio quehacer de la FEEM a pesar de los desafíos.

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted the celebration of the provincial act of admission to the Federation of Secondary Education Students (FEEM).

FEEM

The event began with a student parade from the headquarters of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power to the polytechnic school.

 

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted the celebration of the provincial act of admission to the Federation of Secondary Education Students (FEEM) of students belonging to the tenth grade and first year of pre-university and technical-professional education.

FEEM                                                                Signing of the FEEM admission book.

 

With the presence of political and governmental authorities and student leaders of the province and the territory, as well as other officials and representatives of multiple socioeconomic sectors of the locality, the signing of the admission book took place and nine students received the card that accredits them as militants of the Young Communist League.

FEEM                                           A group of young people received the UJC militant card.

 

The central words were given by Lian Brayan Martinez Martinez, provincial president of the FEEM, who stressed:

…ONLINE AUDIO

FEEM

Ilianis Padrón Correa urged to maintain the leading role of the youth in the tasks of the Revolution.

FEEM

The event was attended by teachers, students, political and governmental authorities and the people in general.

 

Written by Yadiel Barbón.

Tags:

Más entradas

At the gates of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

New challenges for Matanzas Editions.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Pneumosil-10 vaccine will be administered to Pedro Betancourt infants (+audio).

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *