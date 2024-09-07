Provincial act of admission to FEEM takes place in Pedro Betancourt.

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted the celebration of the provincial act of admission to the Federation of Secondary Education Students (FEEM).

The event began with a student parade from the headquarters of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power to the polytechnic school.

Signing of the FEEM admission book.

With the presence of political and governmental authorities and student leaders of the province and the territory, as well as other officials and representatives of multiple socioeconomic sectors of the locality, the signing of the admission book took place and nine students received the card that accredits them as militants of the Young Communist League.

A group of young people received the UJC militant card.

The central words were given by Lian Brayan Martinez Martinez, provincial president of the FEEM, who stressed:

Ilianis Padrón Correa urged to maintain the leading role of the youth in the tasks of the Revolution.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.