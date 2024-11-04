Provincial Defense Council checks measures of the current informative phase in Matanzas.

The provincial Defense Council checked this Monday the measures of the current informative phase to minimize damages before the possible passing of the hydrometeorological phenomenon through the national territory.

The Provincial Defense Council checked on Monday the measures of the current information phase to minimize damages in the event of the possible passage of the hydrometeorological phenomenon through the national territory.

Although up to this minute the system is not yet formed and there is talk of potential cyclone number 18, forecast models agree that rains will affect Matanzas after midday on Tuesday.

In this space, the president of the Defense Council, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, insisted on the preservation of human lives and effective communication.

Information must reach each popular council by all means of communication and evacuate people where necessary.

Likewise, fuel was assured to maintain the vitality of the indispensable services in this situation and in the neighborhoods, actions such as the cleaning of drains and sewers to prevent flooding are being carried out.

The possible flood risk areas were also explained according to the forecast models and the state of the micro-dams and dams, mainly in the southern area of Matanzas, was assessed.

It was also informed that productions are being moved to markets and placitas and warehouses are being secured to minimize losses of inputs and productions.

The main objective of the Civil Defense is to protect the population and its goods, as well as the national economy against the actions and means of destruction of the enemy and in case of natural disasters or other types of damages.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.