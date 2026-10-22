PSG Ends Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run

Paris Saint-Germain defeated FC Barcelona 4-2 in the match corresponding to a new matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisian side dominated much of the match and showed arguments to back up their status as two-time European champions; their victory put an end to the azulgrana team’s unbeaten streak in the current season.

Barcelona had difficulties stopping PSG’s offensives, especially during the pressure after losing possession. The spaces left by the defense were taken advantage of by the rival, which found ways to generate danger and punish the azulgrana errors. The lack of coordination at certain moments prevented the Catalan team from maintaining control of the match.

Another aspect that marked the match was the management of the players with the Spanish classic in mind.

The azulgrana coaching staff would have prioritized preventing the wear of some footballers ahead of the upcoming league clash against Real Madrid. That match represents an important opportunity to extend the advantage over their direct rival in the fight for the championship.

Although the defeat represents a blow for Barcelona in Europe, the team still has room to recover in the Champions League phase.

However, the match leaves lessons that must be corrected, above all in defensive balance and pressure after losing possession. The classic will be a new test to measure the azulgranas’ capacity to react after their first stumble of the season.