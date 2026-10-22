Jovellanos Intensifies Preparations for the Partial Elections of October 25

Jovellanos – Workers of the Electoral Council of this municipality are intensifying preparation and consultations in the People’s Councils. The objective is to organize the partial elections for delegates to the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power on next October 25. The actions include training, dynamic testing, validation of electoral structures, and communication with the population.

As part of the assurance, the electoral authorities of district 35 of the Horacio Rodríguez People’s Council were trained. Additionally, the dynamic test was carried out in district 42 of La Isabel and in district 35 of Horacio Rodríguez. These tasks allow verifying organizational, logistical, and communication conditions for the elections and compliance with electoral norms.

The workers of the body also carry out tours through the People’s Councils. In these exchanges they review voter lists, district structures, conditions of the polling stations, and electoral documentation and communication. In this way, the aim is for the October 25 process to proceed with organization, transparency, and citizen participation.

Accompaniment to district authorities and in the People’s Councils is maintained until election day. Electoral documentation is also verified, and communication with voters and citizen participation are strengthened.