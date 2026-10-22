«Arte Joven» Fair and Its Relationship with the AHS

Business ventures in Matanzas gathered over the last five days to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) this October 18.

The «Arte Joven» (Young Art) Fair Dress Rehearsal constituted a special opportunity for young creators of the province to project their skills during the most recent commemorative days.

In the Colonial Courtyard of this Yumurino headquarters, points of sale were set up for manufactured items such as clothing and accessories, household items, and works related to Japanese popular animation.

Projects such as Animat, created more than 20 years ago by and for fans of the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun, showed solid identity materials that have distinguished them over time.

With the aim of enlivening this fair day, companies such as Danza Espiral and Novadanza attended, as well as musicians like Tania Amaya and her band, who conveyed identity pride.

Likewise, runways took place on this stage, such as the one presented by young artist Alexis Plasencia — a body paint inspired by the orishas.

In the rest of the program’s moments, there were also book readings, workshops, courses, themed parades, and poetic cantatas representing local young talent.

Also highlighted was the performance of emerging creators belonging to the association, such as Daniela Lantigua of the Literature Section, Kenlly Raúl Sánchez of the Visual Arts Section, and Alejandro García of the Theater Section — examples that art convenes, unites, and rewards discipline.

Karla González Horta, photographer and vice president of the Hermanos Saíz Association of the territory, explained that this initiative was born to be that vital space where the creative pulse of the artistic vanguard of our young people is made visible.

«From the perspective of us, the event’s organizers, it possesses great importance because it is not only a display of results but also an exercise of cultural resistance and collective complicity.»

The Hermanos Saíz Association, bastion of the youth artistic movement, deserved a tribute program filled with novel proposals.