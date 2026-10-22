Population Aging: Matanzas Stands Slightly Above the National Average

The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) released its most recent report titled «The Aging of the Population. Cuba and Its Territories, 2025,» which details that the degree of aging in the country reached 26.7 percent during the present year.

This figure represents an increase of one percent compared to 2024, when the indicator stood at 25.7 percent.

According to the data published by ONEI, the Cuban demographic panorama presents marked territorial differences.

The provinces with the highest aging values are Villa Clara, which leads with 30.2 percent, followed by Havana with 29.1 percent. In contrast, the territories with the lowest degree of aging are Guantánamo, with 23.3 percent, followed by Santiago de Cuba and Artemisa, both with 24.2 percent.

The Case of Matanzas

In the specific case of the province of Matanzas, the ONEI report reflects a degree of aging of 26.9 percent. When comparing this figure with the national average (26.7 percent), Matanzas positions itself slightly above the country’s average.

Likewise, when comparing it with the provinces mentioned in the report, Matanzas is 3.3 percentage points below Villa Clara (the most aged) and 1.2 points below Havana.

On the other hand, the Yumurino province exceeds Guantánamo (the least aged) by 3.6 points and Santiago de Cuba and Artemisa by 2.7 points. This places it in an intermediate position within the national demographic context.

Municipal Extremes

The ONEI study also breaks down the situation at the municipal level. Thus, the highest degree of aging in the country is Plaza de la Revolución (popularly known as Vedado), in Havana, with 38.2 percent. At the opposite extreme, the least aged municipality is Yateras, in Guantánamo, with 17.9 percent.

For those who wish to delve deeper into the country’s demographic behavior, ONEI reported that the complete publication «The Aging of the Population. Cuba and Its Territories, 2025» is already available for consultation.

Source: National Office of Statistics and Information – ONEI