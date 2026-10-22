Cuban at the World Cocktail Championship

Cuban José Luis Rubín Hernández, from the El Cambio bar in Camagüey, is already in the preliminary phase of the World Cocktail Championship, based in Macao, an autonomous region on the southern coast of China.

Behind the most important bar on the planet, the Antillean representative is participating this day in the Tea category, considered one of the most demanding of the contest, because variables such as balance, technique, and presentation count, detailed the Cuban Bartenders Association on its Facebook social network profile.

The Greater Antilles once again appears among the 75 countries with the best bartenders in the universe, an event coinciding with the 75th anniversary edition of the International Bartenders Association (IBA).

The publication highlights the time of study and practice, of getting up early and going to bed late dreaming of the perfect cocktail, as is the case of Rubín Hernández, it noted.

The Cuban delegation is also headed by Eddis Naranjo Carrillo, president of the Cuban Bartenders Association, and Maytee Olivera, representative of Havana Club International S.A., IBA Sponsor brand and Main Sponsor of the Cuban Bartenders Association.

Photo: Rubín Hernández was already a champion in a category in previous editions of this World Cocktail Championship. Taken from the Facebook of the Cuban Bartenders Association.