Crocodiles Win Both Games of the Doubleheader in Cienfuegos

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Cienfuegos Elephants 9-1 in the second game of the doubleheader. The Yumurinos thus won both games of the day at the Cinco de Septiembre stadium.

The team led by Armando Ferrer reached nine victories and six losses. It maintains second place in the western zone and secured the championship’s first overall sub-series.

Catcher Andrys Pérez led the offense with a home run, three hits in four at-bats, one RBI, and two runs scored.

José Prens drove in three runs and connected for two hits. José Noroña also got two hits and scored twice. Brayan Peña drew two walks and crossed the plate on two occasions.

Aníbal Medina, Adrián Pérez, and Dayán Ibáñez completed the attack with runs scored and driven in. Hanyelo Videt and Eduardo Blanco contributed one hit each.

Starter Renner Rivero allowed one earned run in one and one-third innings. Silvio Iturralde earned the win with four and two-thirds scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out three rivals, and issued one walk. Brian Cedeño closed with a scoreless inning and one strikeout.

In the first game, the Crocodiles had won 6-3 with home runs by Aníbal Medina and Andrys Pérez. Yoennis Yera obtained the victory with five innings of work.