Recruitment of university students for the Educating for Love Contingent begins.

Once again, in response to the needs of the province, university students step forward and join the teaching work in several educational institutions.

The University of Matanzas began this week the process of hiring students to be part of the Contingent Educating for Love , in response to the growing demand for teachers in the municipalities of Cardenas, Union de Reyes, Limonar and in the capital of Matanzas.

According to the note published by Yasnier Hinojosa O’Farrill, Head of the Communication Department of the Yumurina academy, this remarkable program, agreed between the Ministries of Education and Higher Education ( Mined and Mes, respectively) , summons young university students to devote part of their time to teaching and promoting essential values in the Cuban school, in addition they become facilitators that foster socioemotional skills and active participation of schoolchildren.

The task not only cultivates a sense of social responsibility among the participating students, who develop teamwork, communication and empathy skills, but also leaves a significant mark on the schools where the new teachers are inserted.

By joining the Educating for Love Contingent, the Matanzas students, who will be inserted in schools at the basic secondary, pre-university and technical-professional levels, will live an enriching experience, they will be formed as young people committed to society, while the students will find a fundamental support in their educational teaching process.

As a novelty, this year students from the Bachelor’s Degree in Sports and Recreation were summoned to join the Contingent, due to the deficit of Physical Education teachers in the mentioned territories.

Once again, in response to the needs of the province, university students take the step forward and join the teaching work in several educational institutions.

Written by Yovana Baró.