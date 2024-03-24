Second MICONS children’s house invested in Matanzas

The second children’s house of the Ministry of Construction (MICONS) in Matanzas is already under construction, another response to cover the requests of circles for the children and grandchildren of one of the most numerous working populations of this province.

The second children’s house of the Ministry of Construction (MICONS) in Matanzas is in the process of construction, another answer to cover the requests of circles for the children and grandchildren of one of the most numerous working populations of this province. Peques a la Obra is the name derived from a contest promoted among the forces of the Construction and Assembly Company of Matanzas, as published on the Facebook page of the group based in the city of Matanzas.

The joy for the physical progress of the building was expressed in a post where one can see the good taste in the design of the spaces where the «little ones» will be trained, in what will be the second institution of this type in the construction sector in the province.

The first children’s house was created by Empresa Contratista General de Obras de Varadero, commercially known as Arcos, which broke the inertia to give way to this variant of educational attention in this early childhood, through the institutional modality, where services are provided to children, children of mothers, fathers or guardians.

With Peques a la Obra, the province surpasses the eight children’s houses, supported by the Matanzas Strategy to advance in the economic-social, political-ideological order. Vice-governor Marieta Poey considers the progress of this program, which began in March last year, when in Cárdenas opened the one of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and a month later, in Jovellanos, the one of Suchel-Jovel.

She specified that, together with these, there are also other projects in the Education and Agriculture sectors. The Triunvirato children’s house belongs to the latter, an investment made by Empresa Pecuaria Genética de Matanzas, in operation since last July. He announced the continuity of the initiative in 2024, which is viable thanks to the fact that the entities, based on their economic and material conditions, can allocate funds for its opening, maintenance and guarantee its sustainability.

Photos: Taken from the page of the Construction and Assembly Company in Matanzas.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.