Spanish Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba Nou Barris receives recognition in Matanzas.

With an emotional welcome ceremony, members of the Cuba Solidarity Brigade Nou Barris, from Barcelona, Spain, were received in the province of Matanzas by members of the provincial leadership of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its first solidarity meeting with the Cuban people, the Spanish Brigade received special recognition for its tireless support in the international struggle against the economic blockade affecting our country. In addition, they were also thanked for their commitment to donations and aid for the development of Cuban society, which has been fundamental in building a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

During their stay in Matanzas, the members of the brigade had the opportunity to visit some of the most emblematic tourist attractions of our region, such as the Bellamar Caves and the Saturn Cave. These visits allowed them to learn about the natural and cultural wealth of the province.

In that sense, the members of Nou Barris, accompanied by directors of the CDR in the province, also exchanged with neighbors from different neighborhoods of Yumur, which allowed them to learn about the daily reality of the local population and strengthen ties between the two communities.

The recognition given to the Brigada de Solidaridad con Cuba Nou Barris is a gesture of gratitude from the people of Matanzas for their untiring support and solidarity over the last three decades.

Written by Gabriel Torres.