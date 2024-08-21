A world of peace is possible.

As every August 21st, the global community celebrates the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism in order to raise awareness of the devastating consequences of these acts and to encourage countries to cooperate in preventing and combating these forms of violence.

The date, established since 2017 by the United Nations, seeks to pay tribute to those who have directly suffered its effects, recognizing their strength and resilience and spreading for this purpose the cult of solidarity and regional integration, as well as respect for human rights and peace as incentives to face this worrying scourge.

In Cuba, this day acquires a special significance, since there are many aggressions that, for decades, the government of the United States has orchestrated to undermine the construction of the Antillean revolutionary process and that, between sabotage, attacks and robust media campaigns of destabilization, have caused multiple human and material damages to the Island.

Since the explosion of the French steamship «La Coubre», the mercenary invasion of Playa Giron and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, to the Crime of Barbados, the bombing of Havana hotels, the biological warfare and the passing of the «Torricelli» and «Helms-Burton» laws, among others, the growing trail of crimes by the northern neighbor has only intensified.

This is, therefore, the appropriate framework for cultural events, educational talks, seminars, conferences and other initiatives that, in addition to addressing the incidence of these dishonorable events in the nation or outside it, promote peace and international cooperation as the most effective trenches of humanity to fight against this prejudice.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.