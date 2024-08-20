Spectacular concert by Orquesta Failde and Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor (+photos).

Orquesta Failde and Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor offered a spectacular concert at the Viaducto Square as part of the Josone Festival.

Orquesta Failde and Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor offered a spectacular concert at the Plaza del Viaducto as part of the Josone Festival. The night was full of energy and contagious rhythms, with both groups showcasing the best of Cuban music. The event attracted an enthusiastic crowd, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The Varadero Josone 2024 Festival, under the slogan ¡Déjalo que suene! will be held from August 18th to 25th in Varadero and Matanzas. This event, chaired by musician Issac Delgado, will bring together more than 30 artists and groups of various genres such as rumba, jazz and son.

Photos by the Author

Written by Felix González.