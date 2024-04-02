Strengthening of ANAP begins at Alberto Delgado CPA in Perico.

This process will be developed in Matanzas until the second half of May. The province has 55 Agricultural Production Cooperatives and 95 Credit and Service Cooperatives.

The Alberto Delgado Agricultural Production Cooperative, in the municipality of Perico, began the process of strengthening the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) in the province of Matanzas.

The pilot assembly marked the beginning of a process that seeks to unify the boards of directors with the grassroots organizations of ANAP and better serve producers, explained its president Osbel Pérez Gerardo.

In this way, there will be only one management team to lead the organizational, productive, economic, political and social tasks.

The process also seeks to increase food production, make better use of resources such as land and strengthen contracting and marketing.

Despite the country’s economic limitations and their impact on agriculture, the structure encourages the development of the potential of productive forms.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.