Flora y Fauna celebrates its third anniversary with good results (+audio)

FLORA Y FAUNA  Company of  Matanzas celebrates its third anniversary. We talked to Rosa Amelia Santana Menéndez, general director, about the results of the institution.

 

Empresa Flora y Fauna de Matanzas is celebrating its third anniversary. We talked to Rosa Amelia Santana Menéndez, general director, about the results of the institution.

Flora y Fauna Matanzas was created in April 2021 and its labor group aspires to maintain the results of these years.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

