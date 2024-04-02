Flora y Fauna celebrates its third anniversary with good results (+audio)
FLORA Y FAUNA Company of Matanzas celebrates its third anniversary. We talked to Rosa Amelia Santana Menéndez, general director, about the results of the institution.
…ONLINE AUDIO
Flora y Fauna Matanzas was created in April 2021 and its labor group aspires to maintain the results of these years.
Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.