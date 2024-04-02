In Havana matanceros who will participate in the XII Congress of the UJC (+photos).

The delegation of young people from Matanzas that will represent the province in the 12th Congress of the Young Communist League (UJC) was flagged off on Monday. They held a meeting at the provincial headquarters of the organization.

The delegation of young people from Matanzas that will represent the province in the XII Congress of the Young Communist League (UJC) was flagged off this Monday and held a meeting at the provincial headquarters of the organization.

With the objective of exchanging with the delegation from Matanzas, the main authorities of the province shared their impressions, among them the member of the Central Committee of the Party Susely Morfa González and the new first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

The first provincial secretary of the UJC, Yosiel Oliver Ortega, valued the importance of Cuban youth in the current social context, while the delegation of 28 young people visited – as part of their preparation for the important event – the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, and the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, both centers representing important sectors in the country’s economy and development.

In the early morning of April 2nd, the delegation left for Havana to represent Matanzas at the XII Congress, which will be held at the Palacio de las Convenciones on the third and fourth of this month.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.