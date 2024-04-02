Matanzas extends enrollment date for Higher Education in Matanzas.

The pre-enrollment process for admission to the University of Matanzas extends the enrollment date until this Friday, April 5th.

The University of Matanzas informed on its social networks that the pre-enrollment process in Higher Education will be extended until Friday, April 5th of this year.

According to the note, those interested in pursuing university studies in the modalities of course by meeting or distance course, have until that date to carry out the process online.

Applicants must submit a scanned copy of their updated identity card, diploma and transcript of grades. In the case of students who are in the eighth semester of the Worker-Peasant Faculty, with a level equivalent to high school, they must present a signed and stamped letter from the director of the study center as proof of completion of this course.

On the other hand, if they have been dismissed from a higher education center, they must present the document that proves it with its causes. If the leave of absence was due to indiscipline and the term has expired, a document issued by the center that applied the sanction must be presented.

The careers that apply to the selection criteria, the information adds, will be announced on April 9 on the website of the University of Matanzas.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.