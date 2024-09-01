Summer Readings Conclude.

The Summer Readings demonstrated the ample amount of commitment that our writers and institutions give to the mission of maintaining the links of the people with the wonderful world of books.

The Summer Readings, organized by the Provincial Center for Books and Literature, concluded with the presentation of the booklets Del libro Nunca Jamás, by José Manuel Espino Ortega, from the Gente Nueva publishing house, by the National Publishing Award, writer Alfredo Zaldívar, and Cuentos de Rocío y Pájaro Añil, by Lourdes Caballero, from Ediciones Matanzas, by poet Maylan Álvarez, with a stage at the Parque de la Rueda, in Atenas de Cuba.

The interventions recreated the magical atmosphere exhaled by these beautiful texts. The first, with poems, whose protagonists are the famous characters: Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook, with the intertextual style of Espino, his daydreams, strung in rhymes of perfect winding and musicality, characteristic in his works, mostly originated from the vision of children and their environment.

Lourdes Caballero’s tales recreate the antics, longings and fears of characters that can coexist in any Cuban family, becoming part of the fables inherited from our grandparents and enriched by the imagination of children.

Each author expressed his opinion about the motivations that led him to the realization of these creations, a moment that was embellished with the songs of Olga Margarita Muñoz and the stories of the oral storyteller Loreley Rebull.

The literary act summarized a day of intense work in the municipalities of Matanzas, in which the people enjoyed the presence of national award-winning writers and of the patio through the territorial fairs. Thus, they got to know the projects of those who seduce readers with their writing and signed personalized dedications, which are part of the treasure of each home.

Efrahím Pérez Izquierdo, director of the Provincial Book and Literature Center, explained the importance of this summer event in such difficult economic times and, at the same time, inspiring, because culture is the salvation of Cuban spirituality.

«It has been two months of team work, with the forces in function of recreating and enlightening our population, in the midst of limitations, but grown by being able to present nine literary novelties, with the commitment to bring authors closer to their audiences in the municipalities, hence the success of the Territorial Book Fairs.

«An effort of the writers at the time of attending those distant places and besides attending the usual spaces on a permanent basis, together with the commendable work of the bookstores, which, faced with the objective lack of new titles, have redoubled their management in the search for sales alternatives, such as rare and used books on consignment with interesting themes to the reader.

«In addition, we also process some materials that facilitate the beginning of the school year in all the teachings: notebooks, sheets, maps and various related supplies.»

Written by María Elena Bayón.