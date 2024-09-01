Guiteras scales above 228 MW.

After the first seven hours of synchronization, the Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant, in Matanzas, has reached 228 MW, with no threats or technical risks so far.

The largest unitary block of the Island left the national electro-energy system in the middle of the week, after 60 days of being on line, due to a malfunction of the oil system of the turbine regulation pumps, a moment that was also used to carry out corrective actions.

The truce made it possible to clean the regenerative air heaters, boiler incrustations, the repair and checking of valves and auxiliary parts and equipment, work which was joined by members of the Power Plant Maintenance Company from several provinces of the nation.

According to reports, the long-awaited capital maintenance, preliminarily programmed for the beginning of next year, is progressing without major setbacks in the phase of gathering and negotiation of parts, pieces and equipment which will allow to return to the industry a power close to 280 megawatts, that is to say, identical to when the myth of the uselessness of national oil in the generation of electricity, at the beginning of the 90’s of the last century, was broken.

AT DAWN

As we have learned, during last night and early morning, the turbine valve oil system was tested and working parameters were recorded.

Thus, at seven minutes past one o’clock in the morning, the boiler was turned on and parameters were taken to run the turbine and synchronize if there were no difficulties.

It is a tense moment, to the point that the main managers prefer to keep silent until it is on line, and we understand that.

Believe it or not, but the matancero is given to brotherhood in the best sense of the word… While the Guiteras workers were preparing to synchronize, a group of workers and technicians from the city’s Aqueduct and Sewage Company were solving a slight leak in one of the water intakes that the industry needs so much.

A tree branch is easier to break than a bundle of branches, which is why goals are achieved.

Written by José Miguel Solís.