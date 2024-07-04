Tertulia de la Matanceridad evoking Juan G. Gómez and Carilda.

It was a memorable Tertulia de la Matanceridad, in which the culture of Matanzas prevailed in the faithful memory of paradigms exalted by universal history.

The Tertulia de la Matanceridad evoked two leading figures of the literary and patriotic spirit of Cubans: Juan Gualberto Gómez and Carilda Oliver Labra, on the occasion of their birthdays this July.

An interview with Carilda, conducted by ICAIC, served as a thread to the performance of the cultural magazine Entre Puentes, of Radio 26 and in the premises of the social house of the Writers and Artists of Matanzas, under the aegis of its host and audiovisual producer, Leo Ernesto García Ramos, first vice president of UNEAC, the space that also celebrated the ninth anniversary of the program was presented.

The spell began with its main announcer, Loly Oropesa, who presented and read cultural information, as well as declaimed the famous Canto a Fidel (Song to Fidel) by the National Literature Prize winner, who will celebrate the 102nd anniversary of her birth July 6th.

With that captivating air flowed this meeting of «passionate» of the Athens of Cuba. There were allegorical poems and Carilda’s famous gatherings at the Palacio de Junco museum and in her own mansion at Tirry 81, a spiritual refuge for renowned personalities of literature, art and national and international politics.

Historian Olga Lidia Gonzalez pointed out that the first one at the museum was held on March 31st, 1987 and a historical image of one of those events was shown by researcher Reynaldo Cardoso.

Miguel Barnet and Anton Arrufat, as well as fellow countrymen Luis Espino, the Hernandez Milian brothers, Ildefonso Acosta, Manolo Garcia and Ercilio Vento, among countless admirers, stood out among the faithful to both events.

With the naturalness that characterizes the current exchange at the headquarters of Milanés Street, the patriot of the province, Juan Gualberto Gómez, was remembered, occasion in which the president of the UPEC, Pedro Rizo launched the call to the tribute to the 170th anniversary of the birth of the journalist, patriot and faithful defender of the Marti legacy, representative of the Cuban Revolutionary Party on the island during the 1895 and fierce opponent of the Platt Amendment during the pseudo-republic.

The artist and director of Afrocuba, Francisco Zamora (Minini), was also revered for the 67th anniversary of this emblematic group, in the voices of Solangel Betancourt, president of the Yoruba Association and the young performer Yessiel Domé.

Of the various interventions, the performance of the oral storyteller Tania Jimeno was enjoyed, with a beautiful poem, motivated by the words of Carilda that highlighted her testimonial projection.

The significance of her legacy was exposed by the vice presidents of the UNEAC, the poet Leymen Pérez, plus the composer and singer Alfonsito Lloréns, who gave to those present the beautiful piece Canto a Carilda, composed at the request of the Bride of Matanzas, when she celebrated her 90th anniversary.

It was a memorable Tertulia de la Matanceridad, in which Matanzas culture prevailed in the faithful memory of paradigms exalted by universal history.

Written by María Elena Bayón.