The ACAA calls for the 2025 Winter Salon.

The invitation is extended not only to members of the ACAA, but also to members of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, the Hermanos Saíz Association, students of the School of Art, as well as amateur artists of the province.

The Cuban Association of Artisan Artists (ACAA) of Matanzas calls for participation in the Winter Salon 2025. The creators will be able to present themselves in the modalities of painting, drawing, photography and engraving.

The works that compete must be unpublished and of free subject matter, besides having been created as of April 2024.

Each author may submit a maximum of three works, which must be identified with: name, title, dimensions and value. The admission jury will rely on the life and work of the author to corroborate the originality of the pieces to be selected.

The invitation is extended not only to members of the ACAA, but also to members of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, the Hermanos Saíz Association, students of the School of Art, as well as amateur artists of the province. The creations will be received until tomorrow, February 7th.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.