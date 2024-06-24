The Association of Pedagogues celebrates the event Teacher facing the challenges of the 21st century.

The Matanzas affiliate of the Association of Pedagogues of Cuba (APC) held its scientific contest to socialize the best teaching and educational practices of the territory with a view to the XIV International Teacher’s Workshop on the challenges of the XXI century.

The Matanzas affiliate of the Association of Cuban Pedagogues (APC) held its provincial scientific contest to socialize the best teaching and educational practices of the territory with a view to the Fourteenth International Teacher Workshop on the challenges of the 21st century, to be held next October in the Cuban capital.

The Camp of Pioneers Wonders of Childhood, in the beach resort of Varadero, was the venue chosen for the event, which was attended by 75 teaching professionals, who stand out for their research work and represent the APC in the municipalities of this western territory.

About 30 papers on pedagogical experiences aimed at promoting quality education for all were presented in a synthesized manner at the event, which was also an opportunity to recognize the good work of the APC groups of the University Faculty of Medical Sciences and the municipality of Cardenas.

During the meeting, where essential topics related to the Third Improvement of the National Education System were discussed, DrC and university professor Renier Rodriguez Gomez, recently appointed as vice president of the scientific activity of the APC in the province, presented his experiences as a delegate to the Third International Congress on Science and Education.

The scientific event Teacher facing the challenges of the 21st century, which is organized annually by the Association of Pedagogues of Cuba, has as its essential objective to exchange experiences about the new demands of teachers facing the challenges of education in the context of the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda.

The Matanzas branch of the APC, currently led by Raúl García Monzón, president of the organization’s board of directors, works, among other objectives, to promote research in the field of education, encourage the continuous training of pedagogues, promote innovation in methods and techniques in teaching processes and contribute to the exchange of experiences and knowledge among professionals in the sector.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.