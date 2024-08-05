The bells of heroism ring out.

Right in front of the Enrique Estrada Fire Station, the people paid tribute to those who fell in the line of duty on August 5th, 2022 during the fire at the Supertanqueros base in the so-called industrial zone of the province of Matanzas.

Right in front of the Enrique Estrada Fire Station, the people paid tribute to those who fell in the line of duty on August 5th, 2022 during the fire at the Supertanqueros base in the so-called industrial zone of the province of Matanzas.

With 17 bells ringing and the sound of the sirens of the command trucks, one of the saddest days in which the main authorities, family members, friends and people in general paid their respects began.

During the ceremony, the young rescue and rescue technician José Antonio Esnard Viciedo, recalled that date and expressed the feeling of the Fire Department, the brotherhood and its duties.

Writen by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.