Atenas de Cuba Canine Sports Cup is being held in Matanzas (+photos).

The competition was attended by 26 pairs of dogs from different provinces, including Camagüey, Ciego de Avila, Villa Clara and defending champion Cienfuegos.

Matanzas hosted this Sunday the XVIII Copa Atenas de Cuba de Deporte Canino, an event of national character and the longest-running of the Cuban Federation of that sport.



The participants competed in several modalities, such as obedience circuit, lure coursing, disc capture, 60 and 100 meters flat races, and 60 meters hurdles.

The event, sponsored by the provincial sports directorate in Matanzas, the regional delegation and the Cuban federation, was part of the #ModoVerano activities enjoyed by the whole country.

Written by Félix González.