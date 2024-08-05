Science and innovation at the service of production in Pedro Betancourt (+audio and photos).

In order to solve the deficit of spare parts, reduce dependence on imports and promote local self-sufficiency, Pedro Betancourt’s Basic Business Unit «Alimentos» is implementing alternatives to guarantee the operability, efficiency and productivity of its services.

In this regard, we talked to its director Pedro Suárez Almeida, who told our radio station about the adaptation of pulleys and belts that, in view of its 17 years of operation and the lack of vital resources for its operation, was applied to the bread and kneading machine.

The research project, which obtained the «Relevant» category in the most recent local edition of the Science and Technology Forum, has great potential to be replicated in other units of the province and the country and, consequently, to maintain and increase food production.

With this proposal, Pedro Betancourt’s UEB «Food» urges the creativity and collaboration of the producing entities in order to find solutions to similar problems in the current economic scenario in which the island finds itself, while encouraging import substitution and local development.

Photos of the equipment provided by the interviewee.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.