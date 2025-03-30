The Cinco Palmas Project revives Matanzas agriculture.

The Cinco Palmas Project, together with other productive initiatives in the municipality of Matanzas, is aimed at achieving food sustainability in the territory.

Today I will talk about the Cinco Palmas Project. I am not going to recall the reunion of Fidel and Raúl Castro Ruz in Cinco Palmas, on December 18th, 1956, that night in a small cane field and five palm trees, which witnessed Fidel’s prophetic cry of «Now we have won the war!

I will talk about a project inspired by that feat, which aspires from 2018 to local self-sufficiency with agroecology. Five farms comprising eight caballerias of land are part of the project.

The properties are located on the banks of the San Juan River, from the town of Ceiba Mocha to Matanzas. In conversation with Ariel García Pereira, director of the Municipal Agroindustrial Company of Matanzas, I learned that in this productive pole tropical fruit groves are progressing and the breeding and fattening of fish, poultry and rabbits is anticipated, as well as the planting of viands, vegetables and rice.

The Cinco Palmas Project, together with other productive initiatives of the municipality of Matanzas, is aimed at achieving the food sustainability of the territory.

Written by Enrique Tirse.