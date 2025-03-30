ONAT carries out fiscal control actions.

In the provincial capital, 400 TCPs, 839 workers of the legal sector and 301 usufructuaries have yet to open their accounts. Those who have not done so will have their work projects cancelled in the second half of April.

As part of the National Exercise for Confronting Crime, Corruption, Illegalities and Social Indisciplines, the National Tax Administration Office (ONAT) played an important role in the week-long activities carried out in Cuba.

In Matanzas, the provincial ONAT developed tax control actions such as the review of taxpayers selected for their level of activity, the management of the debts of those who owe the office, since only in the municipality of Matanzas there is a debt of 74 million pesos between natural and legal persons.

They also worked with the entities that have not yet submitted their profit tax returns, which expires on March 31st. Actions were also directed towards the opening of fiscal bank accounts for those who still do not have one and are self-employed.

In the provincial capital, 400 TCPs, 839 workers in the legal sector and 301 usufructuaries have yet to open their accounts. According to Juan Carlos Vilaseca Méndez, deputy head of the National Tax Administration Office, those who have not done so will have their work projects cancelled in the second half of April.

Written by Melissa Guerra.