The example of the Taxi Agency 3 of Matanzas.

The economic and union results of the Taxi Agency number 3, in Cárdenas, together with its human stature, have once again awarded this collective with the superior category of National Vanguard (VN), the highest stimulus granted by the Cuban Workers’ Trade Union (CTC) to winners of the emulation system in the country.

Jaime Morera Estévez, general director of Taxis Cuba Company , presented the flag to the center’s directors. Photo: Taken from Ariannis Rodríguez’s Facebook page.

Ariannis Rodríguez presented awards to outstanding workers of Agencia 3. Photo: Photo: Taken from Ariannis Rodríguez’s Facebook page.

Ariannis Rodríguez, general secretary of the Municipal Committee of the CTC in those premises, expressed the example represented by managers and employees, transcendent for their social contribution and optimal fulfillment of the tasks of the workers’ organization.

Managers and employees followed up on automotive safety in 2023 and achieved a lower accident rate in recent years. Photo: Photo: Taken from Ariannis Rodríguez’s Facebook page.

It is the fifth occasion that the men and women of the entity deserve such honor, a recognition for the balances of 2023, a period where they again transcended by satisfying their assignments, financial indicators and a high percentage of technical availability ratio.

«In the midst of a complex context for the transportation sector, Agency 3 stood out for its sustained achievements, and both its drivers and the rest of its staff put into practice innovation for the recovery of parts», highlights a note on the entity’s Facebook page.

In the evaluated stage, according to the publication, they also followed up on automotive safety and achieved a lower accident rate in recent years.

Jaime Morera Estévez, former director of the Agency and head of the Taxis Cuba Company, presented the flag to this center, one of the 22 deserving of this condition in the National Union of Transport and Port Workers (SNTTP) in the Greater Antilles.

Together with the Juan Gualberto Gómez international airport-based business unit, Agency 3 ranks as the only two conquering collectives of the VN in the SNTTP in this province, where a total of 30 entities from different productive and service sectors obtained this category.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.