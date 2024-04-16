Quality of social assistance in Pedro Betancourt recognized (+audio and photos).

Towards the economic improvement and social welfare of people in vulnerable situations, the Municipal Directorate of Labor and Social Security and the Organs of the People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt are channeling their efforts.

The Municipal Directorate of Labor and Social Security and the Organs of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt channel their efforts towards the economic improvement and social welfare of people in vulnerable situations.

«The visits to the different districts and demarcations of the town have been essential to act quickly and efficiently in the face of the deficiencies detected in the provision of services, as well as to overcome the daily limitations and seek joint solutions to the problems presented by the most vulnerable sectors».

The highest local political and governmental authorities, as well as social and health workers, visited the «Manuelito» People’s Council to check on the state of health of those assisted and the quality of the gastronomic offers provided by the System of Attention to Families.

They were also interested in the suggestions made by the voters of the 31st constituency of the Batey «Arcoiris» of said Popular Council and acknowledged the food support offered by the Basic Business Units «Transporte Automotor» and «Gonzalo» to the vulnerable families of the 32nd and 33rd constituencies, respectively, as part of their sponsorship actions.

In an exchange with the residents of the «Bolondrón» grandparents’ home and the Cátedra del Adulto Mayor of the 20th district of the «Cuba-Arboleda-Arratia» neighborhood in transformation, the concerns and worries of this sector of the population were brought to light, paying special attention to the elderly who live alone, a process that was replicated in the «Dos Hermanos» batey of the 29th district.

Likewise, mothers with three or more children and other family nuclei were benefited with the delivery of donations, cleaning modules and food in «San Miguel de Azopardo», «Pedroso» and the municipal capital, while the tireless work of social workers and other Betancourenses community factors was recognized.

Photos: Provided by Mardiel Surí and Rubén Marrero, vice-president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power and Municipal Director of Labor and Social Security of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.