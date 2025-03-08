The ONBC of Matanzas was represented at the Congress on Advocacy 2025 (+audio).

Outstanding legal professionals, mostly practicing lawyers, made up the delegation of the territory headed by Sergio Pagés Valdés, provincial director of the ONBC.

With 14 jurists and five presentations, the branch of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC) of the province of Matanzas was represented at the final International Congress on Law 2025, which took place from March 4th to 7th at the Convention Palace of the Cuban capital and was attended by some 650 delegates, including nationals and foreigners.

The leader of the Matanzas legal profession emphasized to Radio 26 the success of the scientific event, which included keynote lectures, intense working days in commissions to discuss essential topics for the profession, among other collateral activities for the benefit of the preparation and improvement of the participating jurists.

As in previous conclaves, this tenth edition of the most important event of the ONBC was propitious for the exposition and analysis of vital aspects of the Legal Sciences, represented in all their diversity under the central axis of the management and solution of litigation.

As evidenced by the images of the Matanzas delegation to the event and on the occasion of March 8, the female presence in the legal sector is also a majority, as in other branches and spheres of Cuban society.

Written by Yovana Baró.