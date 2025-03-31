The passion for running (+photos).

In the exciting world of running, there are stories that inspire and motivate others to join this activity. Today we have the opportunity to know the experience of a runner who has been marked by the Varadero International Marathon, Roniel Prado.

He is currently in his sixth year of his medical career, and since a few years ago you found running as a hobby for your free time.

-How did you start in this exciting world of running?

«I started thanks to the invitation of a good friend. He participated in the first edition of the Varadero Marathon and proposed me to prepare for its second edition, knowing that I like challenges and sports in general».

-How have your experiences been in the different editions of the marathon?

«The truth is that they have all been memorable. Each edition leaves me with comforting moments, not only in the sporting aspect but also socially. You always learn something new, and each experience has a great value.»

-How do you focus your training for these events, despite the short time your profession gives you?

«I always try to be constant in my work. I dedicate one day a week to training, polishing tactical and technical aspects of the race. Also, the mental aspect is paramount; if you can visualize it, you can achieve it.»

-That’s a very interesting and persuasive approach. What strategies do you employ during races?

«Long-distance racing requires a lot of strategy. You have to know when to push and when to keep the pace. Personally, I take great care in starting and closing, without getting desperate for other competitors, as going out of your limits can be fatal to the result.»

-What motivates you to keep going during a long race?

«The mental sphere is key; never giving up is what keeps me going. My competitive personality also makes it hard for me to quit.»

-Your workouts represent the fundamental key to achieving better results. How important are intervals?

«They are essential to improve personal records. I do sets of 800 or 1000 meters at a strong pace.»

-In terms of nutrition, what do you prioritize before competitions?

«For competitions I prioritize pasta and fruits for their easy digestion and nutritional contribution. Hydration is key; I consume more than two liters during preparation, in addition to energy products to improve my performance.» -Recovery is also crucial.

-Recovery is also crucial. How do you recover after a race?

«A good recovery is as important as the race itself. I keep walking for a few meters after finishing, stretch and apply ice to the joints to avoid inflammation and pain.»

-To conclude, would you like to participate in more marathons outside Varadero?

«Yes, I would love to participate in more marathons around the country to gain new experiences and get to know new circuits.»

Roniel Prado will seek to improve his results compared to previous editions, and aspires to obtain the gold medal.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón, Journalism student.