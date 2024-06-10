The protective hands of the little ones (+audio).

With the satisfaction of standing out among others of its kind in the country, the Neonatology Service of the José Ramón Lóp.ez Tabrane Provincial Maternity Hospital in Matanzas celebrates the Day of that specialty.

With the satisfaction of standing out among others of its kind in the country, the Neonatology Service of the José Ramón López Tabrane Provincial Maternity Hospital in Matanzas is celebrating Neonatology Day on June 10th.

Dr. Marian Cruz Fernández, a specialist in Neonatology and head of this assistance at the aforementioned institution in Matanzas, explains about the neonatal hospitalization area, where the maximum complexity of care is located.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.