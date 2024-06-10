11 de junio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

The protective hands of the little ones (+audio).

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

With the satisfaction of standing out among others of its kind in the country, the Neonatology Service of the José Ramón Lóp.ez Tabrane Provincial Maternity Hospital in Matanzas celebrates the Day of that specialty.

With the satisfaction of standing out among others of its kind in the country, the Neonatology Service of the José Ramón López Tabrane Provincial Maternity Hospital in Matanzas is celebrating Neonatology Day on June 10th.

Dr. Marian Cruz Fernández, a specialist in Neonatology and head of this assistance at the aforementioned institution in Matanzas, explains about the neonatal hospitalization area, where the maximum complexity of care is located.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Pedro Betancourt’s teaching and education process must be improved.

14 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

On the trial of the Five and Cuba’s values.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González
UNJC

Matanzas Jurists Celebrate Provincial Act for the Day of the Sector (+audio and photos).

3 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *