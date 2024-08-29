The start of the school year is approaching.

On September 2nd, the 2023-2025 school year will begin throughout Cuba. In Matanzas, around 103,868 students are expected to start school next Monday.

On September 2nd, the 2023-2025 school year will begin throughout Cuba. In Matanzas, some 103,868 students are expected to start school next Monday.

On the difficulties faced by the Ministry of Education, Edilberto Casanova, general director of Education in Matanzas, said.

«It is a school year that is going to give us problems given the difficulties faced today by the economy and Cuban society, but at least the indispensable resources have been guaranteed and many of them are in the process of distribution, such as the basic study material».

Currently only three educational facilities will not open their doors on September 2nd. Arisleidis Frómeta, Director of Planning and Resources commented on this issue and about school materials and the sale of school uniforms.

«In the province we have twenty centers that are in constructive maintenance at the moment and three in the investment process.

«We have 34 constructive maintenance centers planned but due to the deficit of resources we have prioritized the most complex ones and that is why today the province is working on 20 centers, of the three planned we have only been able to start two investments in the municipality of Colón and in Cárdenas, referred to the land.

«The students will have their study material base but with an adjusted standard and they will receive it, gradually, as it arrives to the province, but it is guaranteed. Regarding the school uniform, there is no school uniform for all students.

«It will be sold to all new students. That is to say, two uniforms for the preschool grade and the rest of the new entrants will only get a single change of clothes, one hundred percent of the garments have not yet arrived and we do not have them in all the municipalities. Gradually they will arrive and all the new entrants will have their school uniforms».

Cuban education brings values to students by enriching the learning process and also prepares learners to be active citizens committed to the community.

Written by Melisa Guerra.