Tribute to culture and history at Charlot Hall (+photos).

The theatrical group Icarón recently performed in an emotional tribute to name the audiovisual and cultural hall Charles Chaplin, as Charlot.

This event not only celebrated the new name of the space, but also paid tribute to the outstanding actress Miriam Muñoz, who played the iconic character of Charlot.

The ceremony was a journey through time, recalling Charles Chaplin’s influence on cinema and world culture. Miriam Muñoz, with her masterful interpretation, captured the essence of the character and moved the audience.

Her performance was a tribute not only to Chaplin, but also to the historical figures of Frank País and Raúl Pujol, whose legacies were remembered with respect and admiration.

The event was attended by prominent artists and personalities from the cultural field, who applauded the initiative to change the name of the hall and recognized the importance of keeping alive the memory of such influential figures.

The Charlot Hall is thus positioned as a place dedicated to the promotion of culture and art, honoring those who have left an indelible mark on history.

This presentation reaffirms the work of actress Miriam Muñoz in the theatrical life of Matanzas and Cuba.

Written by Félix González.